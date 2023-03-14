Hundreds of Delhaize employees stage action outside chain’s HQ in Zellik

Since Delhaize announced its plans, a week ago today, a large portion of the affected stores have been closed due to strike action. Today (Tuesday 14 March) too 95 of the 128 stores have remained closed.

Staff at the supermarkets that Delhaize wishes to put out to franchise fear that a promise made by management that their pay and conditions will be honoured by their new employer won’t be kept.

They are fear job losses as a result of the franchising out of the stores. The unions are calling for a revision of Delhaize management’s plan.