Queen Mathilde and Princess Elisabeth on a three-day official visit in Egypt

On the 19 February 1923 Queen Elisabeth visited the then recently discovered tomb of Tutankhamun. On Wednesday a visit to the tomb will form one of the highlights of the Queen and Crown Princess of the Belgians’ 2023 official visit to Egypt.

The royal visit to Egypt is intended as a tribute to the late Queen Elisabeth after whom Crown Princess Elisabeth is called. Queen Elisabeth was Crown Princess Elisabeth’s great-great grandmother. The wife of King Albert I had a passion for Egyptology. Her visits to Egypt in 1911, 1923 and 1930 were import in the promotion of the study of ancient Egypt here in Belgium.