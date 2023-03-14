Woman given prison sentence for slapping son

The woman was charged and when the case came before a Brussels court the Judge found the woman guilty of assault and battery and sentenced her to 4 months imprisonment and fined her 400 euro and imposed provisional damages of 1 euro.

However, as in Belgium those sentenced to less than 6 months imprisonment don’t have to actually go to jail, the woman was able to return have after sentencing.

At the trial the woman’s solicitors told the court that her slapping in son was "corrective" in nature and as such she should be acquitted. But what is a “corrective slap” and why to some parents use corporal punishment to chastise their children? What forms of punishment can be used as an alternative to slapping when children misbehave?

Philippe Noens of the Knowledge Centre for Family Sciences told VRT News that “From a soft tap on the bottom to a slap in the face, a precise definition of a correction slap doesn’t exist. Ask 10 parents what they understand to be a correctional slap and you will get 10 different answers”.