Woman thought to have been an “explosive belt” detained in Brussels

The Brussels North Local Police Service says that at around 9:10am on Monday a woman visited the police station on the Brabantstraat in Sint-Joost-ten-Node. She was acting suspiciously and left the police station almost immediately. Given her suspicious behaviour and the testimony of several witnesses, the police opened an investigation.

According to the dailies ‘La Capitale’ and ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ the woman was wearing an explosive belt or at the very least electrical wires were visible on her person. However, the police will neither confirm nor deny this.

The other 5 local police services in the capital were informed and asked to be on the lookout for the woman. CCTV images were used in the effort to locate her.

On Monday evening the woman was recognised and apprehended by officers from the Federal Railway Police. She will now be questioned.