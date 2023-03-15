8 years of disruption for motorists on the Brussels Orbital during major roadworks on the Vilvoorde Viaduct

The work due to be carried out on the bridge is the most major programme of roadworks to be carried out since it opened to traffic in the late 1970s.

The Vilvoorde Viaduct was designed to last 100 years. Now, 45 years since it opened to traffic in 1978, the viaduct is in a poor condition. The volume of traffic that uses the bridge far exceeds the predictions made by the engineers that designed it in the 1970s. Currently, an average of 90,000 vehicles pass over the bridge in both directions every day.

Marijn Struyf of De Werkvennootschap, the agency that is responsible for the renovation of the Vilvoorde Viaduct told VRT News that “There is more wear and tear on the viaduct that had been expected when it was designed.”

"This is why we are carrying out a complete renovation of the entire structure of the bridge. For constructions such as this it is not unusual that they undergo large-scale renovation work half-way through their life span”