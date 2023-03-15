FACT CHECK: There is no direct evidence that offshore windfarms cause heavier rainfall on land

Nevertheless, it is not all that clear what the precise impact of larger wind farms is on our climate and the environment. Research suggests that much more study of the consequences of large-scale wind energy projects is needed.

In addition to climatological studies, there are also many questions about the ecological impact of wind farms. The most widely publicised example of this is the number of birds that are killed after being hit by turbine blades each year.

However, this is "a negligible number compared to the number of birds that fly into buildings or are caught by cats," Frank Deboosere says.

Another concern is the impact of the construction of wind turbines on marine life. According to some, the presence of all kinds of corals and mussel species that nestle on the bases of the turbines is beneficial to biodiversity. As these species attract fish and there is a fishing ban around wind farms, their presence can lead to a increase in fish stocks.

But the critics argue that the installation of wind turbines brings with disruption to the habitat of to some marine life. In particular, the use of supersonic sounds and seismic drilling to put the place the turbine pylons in place is said to confuse certain species that communicate with each other through echo sound.

Earlier this year, environmentalists claimed that the deaths of seven whales off the New Jersey coast were due to the installation of wind farms. However, the American website Politifact writes that scientists could not demonstrate a one-on-one link.