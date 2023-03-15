Flanders gets a human rights institute of its own

The governing Flemish nationalist NV-A insisted on the creation of this new body out of dissatisfaction with the interfederal equal opportunities centre Unia that they feel is “too woke”.

The VMRI can consider all human rights, all forms of discrimination and sexual intimidation as long as these are regional competences. The centre will also offer citizens advice and information. It can mediate and operates a disputes court with judges, lawyers and academics. This court will be able to make authoritative rulings. The procedure will be swifter and cheaper than involving a regular magistrate.

Bart Somers (Flemish liberal - photo below) is the Flemish equal opportunities minister: “The VMRI’s independent disputes court will trash lengthy procedures. The practice has already proved its impact and authority in the Netherlands. In 88% of cases rulings are accepted by all parties involved”.

The new body will be fully up and running by the fall. Stefan Sottiaux, constitutional expert and president of VMRI’s board, concedes vacancies for management posts and the disputes courts still need to be opened. The new body will also be able to initiate action in the courts if e.g. it receives a host of complaints about a temping agency discriminating against over 50s. In contrast with Unia the VMRI won’t provide support to individual complainants in the courts: “We have to avoid becoming judge and involved party. We don’t intend to go to regular courts on the basis of rulings from our disputes court” says Sottiaux.

Stefan Sottiaux is also convinced that in addition to existing bodies a new Flemish institute was urgently needed: “If Flanders isn’t competent, we will refer people to Unia. We will collaborate constructively”. Unia director Els Keytsman too is ready for cooperation: “We will support the VMRI where this is possible. People who bring a complaint to us will be referred to the VMRI where necessary and we will also provide assistance in their making of the complaint”.

Minister Somers notes that in Flanders all powers now rest with the Flemish human rights institute, while at the federal level there is still considerable fragmentation.