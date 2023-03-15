Girl run over on scooter dies
A 17-year-old girl, who was run over while crossing an intersection in Kruisem (East Flanders) on an electronic scooter, has died. Following the accident she had been taken to Ghent university hospital in an induced coma but died of her injuries yesterday.
The accident happened last Saturday when the girl was riding against the traffic on a regional road. She was run over by a driver at an intersection with a dual carriageway that is known to be dangerous, while attempting to cross.
Prosecutors say the driver was not at fault and this was a regrettable and tragic accident.