Mysterious fatal stabbing in Sint-Joost

A man is dead following a stabbing in the Brussels inner-city borough of Sint-Joost-ten-Node.  Details of the incident are scare.

Police were informed about an altercation in the Weidestraat around 3:30 AM.  Police officers attended the scene but were unable to save the victim.

Police are divulging few details about the incident.  Details of the stabbing or the identity of the victim are not yet being released or still need to be established.  It’s as yet unclear whether anybody is being held in connection with the incident.

