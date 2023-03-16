Suspended sentence for revenge porn posts
A 43-year-old from Mol has received a suspended custodial sentence after he posted nude photos of former girlfriends on the internet. The two women have each received compensation worth 2,600 euros.
The man was convicted because he posted the nude photos without the permission of his two former girlfriends. Both women were earlier in a sexual relationship with the man.
The judge sentenced the defendant to a 10-month suspended gaol sentence and will have to get therapy for his sexual behaviour . The man has been banned from contacting the two women.
The defendant had pleaded not guilty claiming somebody else had posted the nude photos online. He accused a friend, who had borrowed his laptop, but failed to identify this person.