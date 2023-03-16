Suspended sentence for revenge porn posts

The man was convicted because he posted the nude photos without the permission of his two former girlfriends. Both women were earlier in a sexual relationship with the man.

The judge sentenced the defendant to a 10-month suspended gaol sentence and will have to get therapy for his sexual behaviour . The man has been banned from contacting the two women.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty claiming somebody else had posted the nude photos online. He accused a friend, who had borrowed his laptop, but failed to identify this person.