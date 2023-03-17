Almost 200 candidates have already come forward for a franchise to run a Delhaize supermarket

In its article, Retaildetail reported that an internal memo published by Delhaize had said that there were more than 150 candidates. These include entrepreneurs, current Delhaize staff and individuals from outside the company. In his reaction Mr Dekelver wrote "This figure can now be revised upwards. This proves that there is sufficient interest".

These are all candidates that have put themselves forward before Delhaize has officially launched a procedure to find franchisees.

Although there is more interest for some of the 128 supermarkets than there is for others, management at Delhaize believes that it will be successful in finding franchise-holders for all of them.

Mr Dekelver will not say when franchising procedure will be formally started. "In any case the internal discussions (with the unions) are being given priority”. Further meetings with the unions are planned for 21 and 28 March.