Elderly person dies from overdose of vitamin D

There are many medicines and nutritional supplements based on vitamin D or vitamin D derivatives, and they are often offered in different dosages. Those products can easily cause intoxication when errors are made in the dosage.

That is why the Federal Medicines Agency stresses the importance of following dosage recommendations for medicines based on vitamin D or vitamin D derivatives.

Professor Mathieu agrees with this advice: "Talk to your pharmacist, talk to your doctor, because the dose is important".

The Agency adds that it is also important to monitor a patient's calcium level and kidney function during treatment with vitamin D. "This is certainly necessary with the elderly and with patients who are simultaneously being treated with cardiac glycosides (against heart rhythm disorders) or diuretics (medication that stimulates water excretion through the kidneys)."

When hypercalcemia occurs, the patient should discontinue vitamin D treatment. Symptoms of hypercalcemia include anorexia, constipation, weight loss, vomiting, lethargy, depression, headache, digestive cramps, kidney problems, and heart problems.