Flemish dentist completes world’s toughest ultra-run

Runners can choose to complete either the three-lap (97km) “fun run” or take the ultimate challenge of the 5-lap 160km run.

Karel Sabbe was one of 4 runners to start the 5th lap. However, one of these, a British runner, dropped out and 3 runners, including the West Fleming made it across the finishing line.

2023 is an exceptional year in that three people completed all 5 laps within the allotted time of 60 hours. Previously no one had completed all 5 laps since 2017. Karel Sabbe did so with only 6 minutes and 33 seconds to spare.