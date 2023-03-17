Google, Instagram and TikTok to be obliged to invest in Flemish films and series

The obligation already applies to cable TV distributors such as Proximus or Telenet and streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. These companies earn at least some of their income from broadcasting Flemish films and series. They are obliged to either invest directly in the production of Flemish films, series and documentaries or to transfer an agreed sum to the Flemish Audiovisual Fund.

The the media world, especially the digital media world, is evolving at lightning speed. Excepts of Flemish films and series can now often be viewed on digital platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

As result of this the Flemish government is expanding the investment obligation to cover digital platforms such as Google (with YouTube), Meta and TikTok. They will now also have to contribute to the financing of Flemish audiovisual productions.

The Flemish Media Minister Benjamin Dalle told journalists that "We want everyone who benefits from this fantastic content to contribute to it. It will be the first time that video platforms such as TikTok, Meta and YouTube will make a financial contribution to Flemish productions."

The contributions are determined based on the media companies’ turnover. "They will have to give up to 4% of their turnover in Flanders for invest in local content”, Mr Dalle said.