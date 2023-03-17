Mixed reactions to new online tool to compare schools’ performance

The number of A (passed all subjects), B (passed overall but poor results in 1 or more subject) and C (failed and need to repeat the year) certificates awarded to pupils at each Flemish school is one of the statistics contained in the new tool. The tool also provides information on how former pupils of a given school perform when they move onto higher education. The information contained in the tool (in Dutch) was obtained by ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ thanks to a request made through the Flemish authorities' procedure regarding open government.

It is the first time that detailed information about all secondary schools in Flanders and Dutch-medium secondary in Brussels has been published. Parents can simply enter the name of a school to receive a comprehensive report on how the pupils of that school are performing and also information on the social make-up of the children that study there.