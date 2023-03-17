Mixed reactions to new online tool to compare schools’ performance
The daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ has launched a new online tool that parents can use to compare the performance of schools. This is a first in Flanders. Data on all secondary schools in the 5 Flemish provinces and all Dutch-medium secondary schools in Brussels is contained in the app. The education boards say that they are pleased with the transparency the tool provides. However, experts warn that parents should not rely solely on the tool when choosing a secondary school for their child.
The number of A (passed all subjects), B (passed overall but poor results in 1 or more subject) and C (failed and need to repeat the year) certificates awarded to pupils at each Flemish school is one of the statistics contained in the new tool. The tool also provides information on how former pupils of a given school perform when they move onto higher education. The information contained in the tool (in Dutch) was obtained by ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ thanks to a request made through the Flemish authorities' procedure regarding open government.
It is the first time that detailed information about all secondary schools in Flanders and Dutch-medium secondary in Brussels has been published. Parents can simply enter the name of a school to receive a comprehensive report on how the pupils of that school are performing and also information on the social make-up of the children that study there.
Education boards positive
The various authorities that run Flemish education are generally enthusiastic about the tool. However, Lieven Boeve of The Flemish Catholic Education Board is keen to point out that figures do not tell the whole story."Figures provide a good starting point for parents to enter into dialogue with those that run a school, but figures don’t say everything. The need to be put into context.
Walentina Cools the Head of the Municipal and City Education Board Walentina Cools told VRT News that "A school is more than the number of A, B or C certificates it issues". Als important is how a school deals with pupils? The culture of a school can also be a determining factor."
Ms Cools is also critical of focus on the transition to higher education. "It is a pity that the tool is so focused on this. There are many schools that offer labor market-oriented courses and this is not mentioned here. The transition to higher education is not the only indicator of "a good school". A good school can also provide good technicians and skilled professionals."
Education Minister: “Parents entitled to the information”
The Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) says that parents are entitled to be able to obtain this kind of information about schools. "We have nothing to hide. The information was already available but was fragmented. It is good that everything is now brought together, but parents should not make their choice based on numbers alone. Get to know the school and see how it is rooted in the local community", Mr Weyts said.
This view is echoed by Leiden (The Netherlands) University and Arteveldehogeschool Ghent professor of educational science and researcher Pedro De Bruyckere.
"Talk to the Head, visit the school. How pleasant is it there? How strict are the teachers? These are the kinds of thing you can’t get from the tool, but that are important to parents”.
No league table
The new tool does not provide a league table of schools. Nevertheless, based on the results provided it isn’t difficult for users of the tool to make their own league table.
However, Professor De Bruyckere warns against doing this: "It is easy for a school to get good results if it has a group of pupils almost all of whom have highly educated parents. Many schools do an excellent job with a much more challenging group of pupils."
"Look at the tool, but get information yourself. Talk to the school and visit it. Also look at what will suit your child. One school may be perfect for one child, but not for another. Look beyond prejudice towards a particular school and make an informed choice."