Police in East Flanders recover 6,000 stolen parcels

Last summer Bpost in Dendermonde (East Flanders) hired a private detective to trace an usually large number of parcels that were going missing. The police became involved in the investigation.

The Chief Commissioner of the Dendermonde Local Police Service Patrick Feys told VRT News that "In November we were able to catch one of thieves red-handed. The suspects’ homes, mainly in Brussels, were seached. Around 6,000 items were found”.

The suspects in the case are reported to be part of a professional criminal organisation.