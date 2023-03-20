Fact check: Yes, the holes in the roof of a Brussels squat were made deliberately to deter asylum-seekers.

In short: But are these claims true? The answer is yes. The Federal Agency responsible or investment in Brussels’ function as a capital city Beliris says that it had asked a building firm to make holes in the roof of the building. Beliris is in charge of a project to demolish the Allee du Kaai warehouse.

The warehouse is ready for demolition and asbestos is currently being removed from it. Consequently, conditions in the building are unsafe and Beliris hope that making holes in the roof of the building would serve to deter people from squatting there.

After a tent encampment near to the Klein Kasteeltje asylum centre in Central Brussels was dismantle some of those that had been sleeping there went to the empty Allee du Kaai warehouse on the Havenlaan in Brussels’ North District.