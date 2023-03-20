VIDEO: Father of animation Raoul Servais dies

Called the “Magician of Ostend” Servais trebled as a draughtsman, designer and film director. He pioneered animation film as an art and won scores of prizes and awards including the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival. He instigated the animation film course at KASK, the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, in Ghent.

Short film “Harpya” that won the Golden Palm in 1979 is perhaps the most famous of the sixteen films that bear his name. “Taxandria”, a feature film about the search for freedom in a dictatorship where time is at a standstill is another highlight. The film took 15 years to complete.