How much does the average Fleming earn?

Work fulltime in Flanders and you can look at a pre-tax salary of 3,300 euros. The figure is up 10.15% on a year ago and that’s largely thanks to Belgium’s index system that means wages are regularly topped up in line with inflation.

The best-paid jobs in Flanders proper you’ll find in Flemish Brabant Province. Here the average worker makes 3,451 euros before tax. Blue collar workers, however, are best off in Limburg Province. Here the average blue-collar worker makes 3,013 euros a month pre-tax.

Wages are highest in Brussels. An average worker can now look forward to 3,650 euros a month pre-tax. These are the highest wages in the country.

Wages in Wallonia are lower than in Flanders. There the average worker makes 3,030 euros a month pre-tax. Worst off are workers in Luxembourg Province where the median wage falls to 2,899 euros pre-tax.

Index linked wages mean employers have faced a steep increase in their wage bill in recent months. It’s an increase recorded across Belgian provinces and one that over four years approaches 20% says Virginie Verschooris of SD Work.

The company based its figures on the wages of 400,000 Belgians.