Lighter evenings, darker mornings, but why do we put the clocks forward?

The switch from Summer Time to Winter time happens at 2am. 2am becomes 3am which means that the last Sunday of March is the shortest day of the year (23 hours), while the last Sunday in October is the only day of the year that is 25 hours long.

For some years now the European Commission has been considering schapping summer and winter time. It left it up to individual member states to decide whether they prefer summertime or wintertime. No consensus was reached and due to more pressing issues having come to the fore (coronavirus, energy crisis, war in Ukraine) the issue of summer/wintertime has been put onto the back burner.