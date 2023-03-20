Nonagenarian survives somersault in his car with only light injuries
A 92-year-old is recovering from his experience during the weekend. At the wheel of his car the nonagenarian lost control of the wheel, crashed into a parked vehicle and then somersaulted in his own vehicle. The fortunate motorist only suffered light injuries.
The accident happened in Eksaarde (Lokeren – East Flanders) on Sunday morning. The nonagenarian’s vehicle ended up on its roof in the middle of the road.
Local residents had to free the driver, who was then ferried to hospital. The accident triggered considerable congestion in the area as a busy road had to be closed for quite a while.