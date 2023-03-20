Red Star Line musical thrills at pop-up theatre

The musical is set in the Twenties of the previous century when hundreds of thousands of people took the Red Star Line shipping company's vessels from Antwerp to New York in search of a better life. We meet Jan and Marie, whose story illustrates that of millions. The scenery is impressive and the audience is treated to mobile seating.

The entire cast and crew worked over 7 weeks to get everything ready for the first night. It didn’t disappoint. Efforts to create a spectacle up to international standards clearly succeeded. After the premiere members of the audience spoke of a “spectacular, beautiful and moving” performance. “You are sucked into this story and are taken along on a trip from Belgium to New York” said one enthusiastic spectator.

The musical runs till the end of May.