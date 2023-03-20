Red Star Line musical thrills at pop-up theatre
The musical Red Star Line premiered at Studio 100 Pop-Up Theatre in Puurs (Antwerp Province) last weekend. The musical tells the story of passengers aboard the Red Star Line, who sail from Antwerp in search of a better life in the US.
The musical is set in the Twenties of the previous century when hundreds of thousands of people took the Red Star Line shipping company's vessels from Antwerp to New York in search of a better life. We meet Jan and Marie, whose story illustrates that of millions. The scenery is impressive and the audience is treated to mobile seating.
The entire cast and crew worked over 7 weeks to get everything ready for the first night. It didn’t disappoint. Efforts to create a spectacle up to international standards clearly succeeded. After the premiere members of the audience spoke of a “spectacular, beautiful and moving” performance. “You are sucked into this story and are taken along on a trip from Belgium to New York” said one enthusiastic spectator.
The musical runs till the end of May.