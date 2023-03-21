Campaign launched to promote road safety among e-scooter users in Brussels
The Brussels regional transport agency Brussel Mobiliteit has launched a campaign to make those that use e-scooters in the capital more aware of road safety and the Highway code. The campaign takes the form of a quiz with questions about the rules that need to be observed to ensure the safety of the e-scooter user and others. During the past year there has been a three-fold increase in the number of accidents involving e-scooters in which one or more persons were injured.
The start of spring always sees an increase in the number of accidents involving e-scooters. The Brussels regional transport agency Brussel Mobiliteit believes that this is the idea time of year to launch a campaign to promote road safety among this group of road-users. Those that use e-scooters can log on to Brussel Mobiliteit’s website or the agency’s app to take part in a quiz on the rules relating to e-scooter use.
Brussel Mobiliteit’s spokeswoman Inge Paemen told VRT News that “We have noticed that the new rules are not being followed. People still ride e-scooters in twos and youngsters under the age of 16 als use the scooters. We want to bring attention to the rules by means of a quiz”. Those that answer the questions correctly can win free ride minutes with a shared e-scooter provider.
Increased number of accidents
Ms Paemen went on to say that “We see that the number of accidents involving e-scooters has increased sharply and every accident is one too many”.
In addition to the online quiz Brussel Mobiliteit will also go to places in the capital where there are a lot of e-scooters to talk to e-scooter users about the risks. Social media influencers also be used as part of the awareness campaign.
During the campaign the 6 Brussels local police services will focus extra attention on traffic offences committed by e-scooter users.
Fines range from 68 euro for a so-called “1st grade” offence such as riding an e-scooter on the pavement to 184 euro for a “3rd grade” offence such as ride through a red light.