Campaign launched to promote road safety among e-scooter users in Brussels

The start of spring always sees an increase in the number of accidents involving e-scooters. The Brussels regional transport agency Brussel Mobiliteit believes that this is the idea time of year to launch a campaign to promote road safety among this group of road-users. Those that use e-scooters can log on to Brussel Mobiliteit’s website or the agency’s app to take part in a quiz on the rules relating to e-scooter use.

Brussel Mobiliteit’s spokeswoman Inge Paemen told VRT News that “We have noticed that the new rules are not being followed. People still ride e-scooters in twos and youngsters under the age of 16 als use the scooters. We want to bring attention to the rules by means of a quiz”. Those that answer the questions correctly can win free ride minutes with a shared e-scooter provider.