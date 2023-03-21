Education Minister plans to solve teacher shortage by asking companies to lend out staff

Mr Weyts went on to say that “service contracts between companies and schools will be able to be take effect from the start of the new school year.

"In the event of restructuring, companies can then give their staff a different job full or part time. Employees keep their full salary, but they can start teaching. Education pays the teacher's wage costs, the company paying for the rest" Mr Weyts said.

The Education Minister says that his plan only has winners. "People from the private sector have different knowledge and insights.”

Employees who are seconded part-time or full-time must be in possession of present an "Educational competence certificate". "We will focus on people who have completed teacher training but are not currently in education."

Those who are seconded will not be put in front of a class on their own. "We are now collaborating with the existing teacher training program to provide increased coaching. But we are also considering devising a starter pack with didactic tips and tricks."