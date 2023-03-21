Flemings are continuing to be thrifty with energy despite falling prices

After the coronavirus crisis the world economy made a strong recovery. This in turn saw a rise in energy prices. The war in Ukraine made the price of gas go through the roof, which in turn forced up the price of electricity to unprecedented levels. With energy prices at an all-time high Flemings started to become as thrifty as possible with their energy use.

The data on energy consumption comes from the energy grid management company Fluvius. Its data is gathered from the growing number of homes that have digital electricity and gas meters. The digital meters provide Fluvius with anonymous information on domestic energy consumption.

In a report on energy consumption during the winter months Fluvius says that despite recent falls in energy prices, Flemish households that have digital energy meters consumed less energy during the winter of 2022-23 than was the case during the winter of 2021-22. This is all the more remarkable given that gas consumption during the winter of 2021-22 was already down 15% on the previous year.

The figures in Fluvius’ report take into account temperature differences. This enables Fluvius to compare a cold winter with a mild winter without this influencing the figures.