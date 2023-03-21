Ghent becomes a Mecca for Chinese students and researchers

Mingye Li and Junyi Han are both members of the association’s leadership. Mingye Li serves as president, while Junyi Han is the association’s secretary. Mingye Li and Junyi Han are both doing their Master’s at Ghent University. Their first experience of the university was during an exploration trip a couple of years back. Li and Han have been studying in Ghent for over a year and a half now and also help new Chinese students to find their way when they arrive. They have their work cut out for them. Last year 273 new students and researchers arrived in the city.

“We provide newcomers with information. We help them find accommodation and also organise cultural and sports activities” they tell VRT’s Ward Schouppe. ChiSAG is keen to stress they are free to organise what they like and are not held to account by the Chinese embassy, though the embassy is of course invited to the events the association stages.

Chinese nationals studying here receive a visa for one year that has to be renewed every year. “We need to make sure we pass” say Li and Han with a laugh.

Studying in Ghent means quite a change for Chinese students and it takes them some time and effort to acclimatise: “In China we use one app for everything: taking the bus, finding the way, ordering food. Here in Ghent it’s more complicated. The restaurants are different too, but they do serve tasty food”.

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association organises activities and events for Chinese students, but Li and Han say the door is always open: “We often meet Ghentians. It’s always a warm encounter. Here everybody speaks English! That’s quite different in Brussels and Wallonia”.