How come chicory has become sweeter?

Meanwhile, the fourth generation is now running the business. Patrick has seen the vegetable develop over the years.

“It’s true in recent years chicory has become less bitter. In my youth chicory was a lot more bitter. That’s just as well because today our taste has sweetened”.

Less bitter chicory is no accident: “Sweeter chicory is the result of the selection process. Which chicory seeds are used to grow the new crop is the result of an extensive selection process. Each year selectors examine the new chicory varieties and make a new seed selection”.

“Today the selectors work for the company that produces the chicory seeds. The new seeds are the result of crossing various varieties. His or her aim is to produce a better variety in the future”.