Man dies after being shot by police at a Brussels psychiatric hospital

The man was shot at around 10:30am on Tuesday at the Fond’Roy psychiatric hospital on the Jacques Pasturlaan in Ukkel. The man had been admitted to hospital from treatment on his addiction issues, depression and psychosis.

The hospital had called the police after there was a commotion and the patient had threatened members of staff. He is reported to have been brandishing a sharp implement.

The police reportedly initially attempted to calm the man, but then shots were fired. He was taken in a critical condition to hospital, but later died of his injuries.