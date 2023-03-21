No end in sight to dispute at supermarket chain Delhaize

Management at Delhaize say that franchising out the supermarkets is the only way that it can ensure sustainable growth. The union’s describe the management’s plans as a doom scenario.

The unions don’t believe Delhaize management’s promise that their members existing wage levels and conditions of employment will be maintained once the stores have been franchised out. The unions say that those that work in Delhaize supermarket that are already run by franchise-holders work longer hours for less pay.

They claim that it is because of this that Delhaize makes more money from the stores that are franchised out than it does from the stores that it runs in-house. For the past two weeks dozens of Delhaize supermarkets have remained closed.