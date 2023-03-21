Unions at Ghent University to take action against cuts

Ghent University currently has a budget deficit of almost 34 million euro. In order to address this the university has announced a plan to reduce its expenditure by around 20 million euro.

The university aims to be back in the black again by 2027. However, its plan has met with stiff opposition and protest from the trade unions. Under the plan that has been leaked prior to publication, the university intends to shed staff in its technical and administrative departments.

Around 300 jobs are under threat. Stefanie Vermeire of the Christian trade union ACV. Told VRT News that “We are very concerned about this. You can’t just scrap posts within the general services department and do little elsewhere. Also the way in which UGent wishes to shed staff is really harsh. Sometimes these are members of staff that have been working here for decades. We hope that after talks the plan can be revised”.

The socialist trade union ACOD is also strongly opposed to the plan. "The jobs that disappear will need to be done by people in other department. This will increase the pressure on the faculties”, ACOD’s Lorenzo Eeclo told VRT News.

The unions plan action, including this coming Friday on Dies Natalis, the anniversary of the date on which Ghent University was founded. At the end of the month action is planned when the universities Administrative Council meets. Further action will take place after the Easter holidays.