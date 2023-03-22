King Filip on first state visit to South Africa

The Belgian royals will visit the capital Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town. King Filip’s laying a wreath at Freedom Park to commemorate the suffering under the Apartheid regime, but a diamond factory where youngsters are trained in an industry crucial for South Africa will also be on the itinerary.

King Filip and Queen Mathilde visit a skate school where children learn to skate but also get an education. The school is supported by a Belgian company that prints art on skateboards. In Cape Town the royals will look at Belgian initiatives to combat poverty in the townships.

Here too a visit is planned to Afrigen, a biotech business that develops African vaccines in cooperation with Belgian scientists. This cooperation is helping the country to be more independent of the West.