King Filip on first state visit to South Africa
Filip, King of Belgians, and Queen Mathilde are embarking on their first state visit to South Africa (SA). Climate change, migration, diamonds and vaccines are all issues that will be touched on during the Belgian royals’ 4-day state visit to the African nation with the largest Belgian community. Over 10,000 Belgians have found a home here.
It's well known that King Filip has a deep personal relationship with Africa. He sees Africa as a continent with enormous potential, especially for young people, who may have a difficult time, but regardless are incredibly creative. King Filip was in South Africa for President Mandela’s inauguration in 1994 and also attended his funeral. Meetings with Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu clearly left a great impression on the Belgian head of state.
The Belgian royals will visit the capital Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town. King Filip’s laying a wreath at Freedom Park to commemorate the suffering under the Apartheid regime, but a diamond factory where youngsters are trained in an industry crucial for South Africa will also be on the itinerary.
King Filip and Queen Mathilde visit a skate school where children learn to skate but also get an education. The school is supported by a Belgian company that prints art on skateboards. In Cape Town the royals will look at Belgian initiatives to combat poverty in the townships.
Here too a visit is planned to Afrigen, a biotech business that develops African vaccines in cooperation with Belgian scientists. This cooperation is helping the country to be more independent of the West.
Biodiversity too is on the agenda with a visit to the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden .
Belgians will be hoping the visit will help to create new partnership with South Africa. Belgian foreign minister Lahbib, the first ministers of Brussels and Wallonia and Flemish finance minister Diependaele will accompany the royals and have an array of contacts with South African leaders.
A delegation of Belgian business leaders and academics will also accompany the king. South Africa is vulnerable to climate change and Belgian businesses will be keen to show what solutions they can offer together with SA partners.
With support from Flemish research centre VITO South Africans are examining how they can store renewable energy, while Belgium’s Beka-Schreder operates a production line for green street lighting in South Africa.