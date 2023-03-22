Queer Iftar abandoned in Antwerp after security worries

The Roma concert hall where the Iftar was supposed to take place decided to cancel out of security concerns. The event organised jointly by De Roma and charity Merhaba, an organisation that supports members of the LGBTQIA+ community with a migration heritage was planned for 31 March.

The organisers say that for some Muslims, who do not form part of the LGBTQIA+ community, the combination conflicts with their faith.

Flemish equal opportunities minister Somers (liberal) says what is happening is unacceptable: “We are among world leaders when it comes to LGBT rights. As a society we simply can’t accept that in 2023 organisers feel they have to cancel due to threats and intimidation that make them feel unsafe”.

Mr Somers is examining whether the event can go ahead at a different location in all safety: “We mustn’t give in. We’re investigating where the threat comes from and how we can support the organisers. Flanders is rightly a home for love in all its forms!”