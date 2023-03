A gigantic work of art by the French artiste Laure Prouvost covering over 1,400 square metres will embellish the iconic Citroën garage on the inner Brussels orbital ring road ‘Kleine Ring’ for the next six months. The garage is currently being turned into one of Belgium’s largest contemporary art museums that will be known under the name ‘Kanal’. The building boasts space totaling 40,000 square metres and should be ready by 2025.