Coke in waste water: Antwerp tops European league

The investigation was carried out by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addition. Scientists examined refuse water from 104 European cities in 21 different countries on the look-out for five illegal stimulants: cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, XTC and ketamine as well as for cannabis.

The research shows a new record presence of cocaine in European waste water. All six drugs were recorded in virtually all the cities examined.

“Samples of waste water can tell us a lot about the scale of drug issues and new health threats facing our society” says Alexis Goosdeel of the Monitoring Centre.