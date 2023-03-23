Foreign News
VIDEO: King Filip meets South Africa’s President Ramaphosa

This morning South African president Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed King Filip and Queen Mathilda to the presidential palace. The Belgian royals are on a state visit to South Africa. King Filip inspected the troops and introduced the Belgian dignitaries:  Flemish finance Diependaele is standing in for Flemish PM Jambon.  Foreign minister Lahbib too joined the royals.  King Filip and President Ramaphosa first had a private meeting.  This was followed by a meeting during which the two delegations looked at closer cooperation.

