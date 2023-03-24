Budget deficit increasing less sharply than initially forecast

The aging population is the motor behind the increase in public debt. However, it would appear that the Monitoring Committee’s forecast was too pessimistic due to a miscalculation. The miscalculation came to light when the Federal Policy and Support Department analysed the Monitoring Committees’ figures.

The financial daily ‘De Tijd’ explains that the reason for the mistake in the forecast is highly technical. It came about due to the two different ways in which the forecast of the amount that will be needed to make up the short fall in the social security budget. The Monitoring Committee uses one method, while the Social Security Service uses another to calculate this.

In the Monitoring Committee’s recent report the amount that the Social Security Department would need was calculated using to the Committees’ on method, while the estimate for primary expenditure was made using the Social Security Department’s method. An inconsistency was also found in the calculations made with regard to the provision made to take account of the retail price index.