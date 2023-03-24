Dorothea von Boxberg is the new CEO of Brussels Airlines

Born in 1974, Dorothea von Boxberg began her professional career in 1999 with Boston Consulting Group. She joined the Lufthansa group in 2007. The previous boss of Brussels Airlines, the German Peter Gerber, left his post at the end of January with immediate effect.

He had led the airline since 1 March 2021 in addition to serving as the Lufthansa Group's chief representative for European affairs. Ms Gerber will become the boss of German carrier Condor from 1 February next year.

Mr Gerber’s compatriot Christina Foerster, who had already been CEO of the Belgian carrier a few years ago, succeeded him on a temporary basis. Brussels Airlines has changed CEO regularly in recent years. Bernard Gustin led the company in early 2018 and was replaced in April of that by Christina Foerster, before Dieter Vranckx succeeded her in 2020. A year later the German Peter Gerber took over the reins at the Zaventem (Flemish Brabant)- based airline.