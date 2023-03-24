Loena Hendrickx takes bronze at the World Figure Skating Championships

The 16-year-old Brussels skater Nina Pinzarrone finished 11th while gold went to defending champion, the Japanese figure skater, Kaori Sakamoto.

Loena Hendrickx entered the rink in 5th place in the short freestyle competition. Apart from 1 mishap during a triple Lutz in the 2nd part of her exercise, the Belgian’s performance was all but flawless.

Her other jumps, including some difficult combinations, went well, while her pirouettes were, as always, elegant. Meanwhile, Loena Hendrickx’s pace was also good.

It was a close-run thing with just 1.68 points in it between 5th and 2nd place.

The Korean Haein Lee took the silver medal with gold going to the Japanese skater Sakamoto achieved. It’s not the first time that Loena Hendrickx has won a medal at the World Championships. Last year she won a silver medal.