Strike action by bus drivers in Limburg and Flemish Brabant

In Flemish Brabant too some of De Lijn’s drivers are striking. Around 40% of services in the province are not running. As always during a strike it is best to check the public transport company’s website www.delijn.be or its app to see whether the service you wish to use is still running.

De Lijn’s drivers say that they are increasingly facing aggression and even physical violence from passengers. In Limburg Province the final straw came earlier week when a driver was beaten up by a passenger in Genk. In Flemish Brabant drivers are unhappy that management has failed to honour promises made after incidents of violence against drivers there.

Eddy Bronselaer of the Christian trade union ACV told VRT News that "Measures promised previously to address the issue of violence against drivers have still to be implemented. De Lijn had promised that they would introduce enclosed areas for drivers, but this still hasn’t happed. There is one bus that has an enclosed area for the driver as a pilot project. This isn’t enough. In addition to this we had asked for well-trained security staff and support for victims of aggression”

De Lijn’s spokesman for Flemish Brabant told VRT News that 40% of bus services in the province are not running. In Leuven 33% of services are cancelled.