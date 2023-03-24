Turnhout playing card and board game company Cartamundi to close its factory in Ireland

The closure of the Cartamundi in Waterford will lead to the loss of around 230 jobs. News of the closure first appeared in the financial daily ‘De Tijd’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources.

In 2015 Cartamundi took over two factories from the American toy manufacturer Hasbro, one of which in Ireland. Since then the Waterford factory has been used for the production of well-known board games such as Monopoly, Risk, Cluedo and Trivial Pursuit.