100 Drummers stage StuBru tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Sports Palace (VIDEO)

It was VRT Radio Studio Brussel that organised the impressive tribute. A hundred amateur drummers joined the Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation to play a unique version of “My Hero”, one of the Foo Fighters’ biggest hits.

The drummers are all members of the Kortrijk-based drummers’ association “Kortrijk Drumt” (Kortrijk Drums). Several of the members were supposed to be at school at the time but received a special dispensation from the head.

Brent Mortier (12) and Niels Winne (11) were among the young drummers. “It was an amazing honour,” said Brent. “Black Box Revelation singer Jan Paternoster really made us feel relaxed, because it was quite stressful. I may have hit a wrong note but with a hundred drummers playing at the same time nobody will notice”.

Drones were employed to make an exceptional video.