Could the Fuse nightclub move permanently to a new location under Brussels South Station?

Mr Van Belle believes that the Quadrilatères would be a suitable new location for The Fuse if the club were to be forced to move from the Blaesstraat. “There are no neighbours and the site is large. It has several rooms and is entirely underground. All this just 100 metres away from where we are now”.

Although as yes there are no firm plans for The Fuse to move, Mr Van Belle does already have an idea of how the club would look if it were to move to the Quadrilatères site. He told Bruzz that at a first glance it doesn’t seem that much work would be required to turn the site into a nightclub. However, “To be certain of this we would need to sit down with architects and engineers”.

He added that “The site has a very industrial and robust structure, and this is something that fits in with the image of our club”.

“As regards sound insulation, there would still be work to do anyway. For example, you can see in photos how daylight shines in, which means that the sound will be able to be heard outside. This is also the reason why we are holding our birthday event during the day. We don't want the neighborhood to be saddled with two sleepless nights. There is also no electricity or water supply at the site. It is really just a shell, but the potential is there."

The Fuse’s 29th birthday party will take place on 22 and 23 April.