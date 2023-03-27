Delve into to the history of public transport in the capital

The tram depot that now houses the museum opened at the end of the 19th century to serve the new line between the Jubel Park and Tervuren that was constructed to link the two site of the 1897 World Exhibition. The site was expanded considerably in 1907/08 and further expansions over the years meant that by 1952 the Woluwe Depot site had a total surface area of 12,000m².

In 1976 two of the depots three halls were no longer in use and it was decided that they should become a transport museum. In 1982 the Brussels public transport company MIVB handed over responsibility for running the museum to a not-for-profit group made up of (former) staff and transport enthusiasts.