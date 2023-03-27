VIDEO: First light show with drones in Brussels

The skies in the De Lignestraat in central Brussels were lit up for twelve minutes on Friday evening. The first light show employing drones in Brussels forms part of Digital Spring, a festival at the Reset Building that showcases and encourages technological innovation. This year’s theme is “Digital in our Skies”. Consequently drones will be making several appearances during the festival.

Organiser AndLights believes drones form a beautiful and low noise alternative to fireworks. Firework bangs are known to frighten pets and set them to flight. “The impact of fireworks is often underestimated” says organiser Jeroen Roppe. “It stresses out animals. The drone show offers people staging big events an alternative!”