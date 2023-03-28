One of 8 suspects detained on suspicion of plotting terror attacks had been detained previously on suspicion of similar offences 

The Federal Judicial Police detained a total of 8 people on Monday. They are suspected of possible involvement in the preparation of a terrorist attack somewhere in Belgium. The police say that the 8 were detained as suspects in two different investigation that could possibly be linked.

In the second investigation 3 people were detained in Schaarbeek, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek (both Brussels) and Zaventem (Flemish Brabant). They too are alleged to have been planning a terrorist attack.“

Eric Van Der Sypt of the Federal Judicial Authorities explains that “These are two different investigation that were carried out separately, but during which it became clear that several of the protagonists were in contact with each other. This is why were acted simultaneously in both investigations. Further investigation should ascertain to what extent the two groups were intertwined.”

Both groups were allegedly planning to carry out an attack using firearms. Targets had yet to be chosen.