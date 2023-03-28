One of 8 suspects detained on suspicion of plotting terror attacks had been detained previously on suspicion of similar offences
The Federal Judicial Police detained a total of 8 people on Monday. They are suspected of possible involvement in the preparation of a terrorist attack somewhere in Belgium. The police say that the 8 were detained as suspects in two different investigation that could possibly be linked.
In the second investigation 3 people were detained in Schaarbeek, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek (both Brussels) and Zaventem (Flemish Brabant). They too are alleged to have been planning a terrorist attack.“
Eric Van Der Sypt of the Federal Judicial Authorities explains that “These are two different investigation that were carried out separately, but during which it became clear that several of the protagonists were in contact with each other. This is why were acted simultaneously in both investigations. Further investigation should ascertain to what extent the two groups were intertwined.”
Both groups were allegedly planning to carry out an attack using firearms. Targets had yet to be chosen.
Islamism
The Federal Judicial Authorities say that the suspects are radical Islamists. “These are young adults that became radicalised in a relatively short space of time”
Meanwhile, OCAD, the organisation that monitors and assess the level of threat from terrorism in Belgium has said that the general threat level applicable to the whole country will remain at level 2 “because it would appear that the various services have the situation well under control for moment. However, the situation will of course be monitored closely”.
The suspect that was detained in Eupen (Liège Province) was already detained for plotting an attack on the police two years ago when he was still a minor. In a video message he swore loyalty to IS. He was sent to a youth detention centre.
Praise from the Interior Minister
The Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) praised the security and intelligence services and the Federal Judicial Authorities.
"They acted very efficiently. This shows that we in Belgium have learned from previous attacks. By sharing information and cooperating we can ensure that these kinds of attacks can be thwarted”, Ms Verlinden said.