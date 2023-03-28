Antwerp police find no evidence of threat to Iftar event, Mayor slams organisers

Clearly irritated by the whole affair, Mr De Wever told Monday evening’s council meeting that "This is a very bad thing that leaves a bitter aftertaste and will continue to linger for some time yet”.

The event, where Moslims from the LGBTQI+ community were to have broken their fast together, was to have been held at De Roma after sunset this coming Friday. However, reports of negativity and threats made on social media lead the organisers of the Queer Iftar to cancel the event.

Speaking at Monday evening’s council meeting, Mr De Wever said that "The police found no indications of any threats or intimidation. When you talk, as the organisers do, about a negative atmosphere this is something that the police will always find traces of online. We have found nothing. We see that there are negative comments online, but they are simply freedom of speech”.

"Even when these comments come from a religious or another perspective these people have a right to their view. Even if I personally completely disagree with people that disagree with staging an Iftar for people of a certain sexual orientation they have a right to hold a different view. This is an element that I have missed in this debate. However, we have found no threats or intimidate made on religious grounds”.