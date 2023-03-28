Business booming at the region’s cat hotels

It was a case of the calm before the storm when VRT News visited Caumels, a cat hotel housed in a historic building that dates from 1851, in the East Flemish municipality of Gavere. Caumels has 16 rooms all of which are almost fully booked for the duration of the forthcoming Easter holidays.

Mr Hellebuyck added that July and August are also nearly full. I have the impression that people are first booking a hotel for their cat and only once that has been arranged do they arrange something for their own vacation”.

Other catteries and kennels also say that they are busy. The cattery and kennels federation Hokape told VRT News that “It’s a trend that returns every year. The periods around the construction industries vacation periods are extremely busy. We advise people to book as early as possible”.