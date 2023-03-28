Drugs gang releases kidnapped Antwerp man

VRT News sources have confirmed that 49-year-old Mr Azzoui, who is from the Antwerp district of Wilrijk has been released by his kidnappers. In late February Mohammed Azzoui was kidnapped by masked men at a carpark at the Waarloos Servic Area on the E19 Brussels to Antwerp motorway.

He was dragged into a black Volkswagen Golf. The car then sped away toward Antwerp. The black VW was later found by detectives and the Examining Magistrate leading the abduction case issued an appeal for witnesses.

Not long after Mr Azzoui was kidnapped images of him in captivity were circulated within the criminal fraternity. He was almost naked and handcuffed to a chair. He also appeared to have been beaten. The Judicial Authorities said at the time that he could be in acute danger.

No details are yet known about the circumstances surround Mr Azzoui’s release. The Judicial Authorities are currently refraining from all comment on the case.