How are bikes stolen in Brussels?

Amir works at the Bike Point. He says there are up to three bike thefts a day: “Every day people turn up here asking whether we have seen anything. Sometimes the thieves operate by themselves. Sometimes in teams. There are cases of a first guy slitting the lock, a second attaching a ribbon to identify the bike and a third picking it up! Why do they take all this trouble? In order not to be noticed. There are several CCTV cameras in the area.”

In a public area like the bike stall at the North Station a grinding disc would attract too much attention. So other techniques are used. Often brute force is simply used to break the lock.

Our colleagues at Brussels media outlet Bruzz discovered that the North Station is a real hotpot for bike theft. Fences operate here too. When the team were chatting with Amir, they noticed a group of four youngsters heading for the bike stall. When the youngsters saw the photographer, they turned back on their tracks.

Some places are simply more vulnerable to bike theft than others. Thieves love anonymous locations, where there are long stretches of time when people are few are far between. Here social control is low. Train and metro stations are popular, but also cinemas. Bike theft is also common in the pedestrian precincts that have increased in number in recent years. “People pop into shops just to buy something in a jiffy. They don’t expect to become the victim of theft. They don’t take the trouble to lock their bike properly. That’s when it happens” says Tijl De Groot of the Brussels/Elsene police zone.

Most bike thieves are still making use of an occasion: “They strike when they see an opportunity and will find out later how they can raise cash by selling the bike. Some of the thieves are drug addicts or illegals who need to raise cash urgently”.

Organised gangs are still responsible for a smaller share of bike thefts. They do however target more expensive models. The gangs are well organised and make sure stolen bikes are quickly transported to other locations, preferably abroad. They also possess their own distribution network of fences.