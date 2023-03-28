Local authority in Ghent to install prefab toilets to assess the need for public conveniences in the city

This summer Ghent City Council plans to provide three prefab blocks containing public toilets at locations where it gets busy during periods of good weather. The news that public conveniences will be provided by the City of Ghent this summer came from Alderman Hafsa El-Bazioui (green) who was responding to a question from the Christan democrat councillor Stijn De Roo. The prefab toilet blocks will be installed at the Houtdok, the Wouterslaan and in the Keizerspark. Once the summer is over an evaluation will take place and it will be decided whether the toilets should become a permanent fixture.

The city authorities want to make public toilets accessible to all. Mr El-Bazioui told VRT News that “It is important that everyone in our city, including those in outlying areas, is able to use the toilet without having to pay to consume something”.

"Additional funding has been made available and preliminary studies are currently ongoing with a view to installing permanent toilets in the Citadel Park, on the Overpoort and in the Rabot Park.